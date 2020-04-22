|
Nancy Jean Danklefsen
Port Clinton - Nancy Jean (Olsen) Danklefsen, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on February 16, 1939 in Brainerd, Minnesota. On December 14, 1957 she married John E. Danklefsen and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2006.
Nancy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, as well as a member of T.O.P.S in Danbury Twp. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She had many friends, a wonderful sense of humor, and was loved by all.
Survivors include her son, Mark Danklefsen; daughter, Susan (Robert) Rakes; granddaughter, Misty (Marcus) Heilman; great-grandchildren, Michael, Morgan, & Marisa Heilman; sister, Betty Vesel, half-brother, Eric (Joyce) Olson; brother-in-law, Thomas (Diana) Stucky; brother-in-law, Roland Stucky; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Olson; mother, Maria (Johnston) Brown; husband, John Danklefsen; and brother, Norman "Butch" Olson.
Due to the current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and services will be private for immediate family. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. The family will hold a Memorial Service & Celebration of Life at a later date.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via a memorial contribution to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452; or by leaving a message on our website at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020