Nancy Lemke
Port Clinton - Nancy Lemke, 80, of Port Clinton passed away early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born July 6, 1939 in Norwalk to William Earl and Violette (Billman) Hixon. On October 23, 1965 she married Jack Lemke and he survives.
Nancy loved being with her family and following her grandkids activities. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She and Jack traveled to many places across the country. Their most memorable trips included the winters spent in Gulf Shores, AL with Merv and Joan, and camping with their friends from the Elks.
Nancy is survived by she husband of 53 years, Jack, daughters: Cindy (Pat) Ling and Brenda (Eric) Petersen, grandchildren William and Suzanne Ling, brother: Warren (Sharon) Hixon, nephew, Tom (Laura) Hixon, niece: Tammy (Larry) Koelsch, and her grand dogs: Scarlet, Levi & Oscar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and first husband William Springer.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in honor of Nancy may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or the American Cancer Association, 740 Commerce Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 19, 2019