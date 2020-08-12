Nina K. Stinson



Nina K. Stinson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Otterbein Senior Living in Marblehead, OH, surrounded by her loving family. Nina was born on January 15, 1935 in Hawkins County, TN to Henry Clay and Vada (Wright) McLain. She moved to Ohio to find work when she was 17, and soon met the love of her life, Archie C. Stinson. They were married in Port Clinton on February 4, 1955.



Nina was often seen walking all around Catawba Island where she lived for nearly 40 years. Her hedges of lilacs, hydrangeas, and irises brought joy to many as they drove past Wine Cellar Road. She was a great cook and always ready to give gifts, including meals of her signature stuffed cabbages and fried apple pies. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you." Nina was kind, always ready to forgive, and willing to offer another chance to anyone who needed it.



Nina was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church where she served as nursery coordinator for many years. This was a very special place which remained near and dear to her heart. Nina especially loved her role as "Granny"! Her smile and sense of humor could always make people laugh, so she made friends easily everywhere she went.



Nina is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Archie Stinson; her children Pam (Jim) Alexander, Craig Stinson, and Cristal (Ron) Lee; five grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Eunice Marshall, brothers Russell McLain, Cleo (Reba) McLain, Chuckie McLain, along with many nieces and nephews.



The family extends their gratitude to all the staff at Otterbein and Stein Hospice for caring for our Mother so well in her final days. Please join us in celebrating Nina's life at the 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Chapel, 4650 E. Port Clinton Eastern Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452.



"Love is patient and kind … it bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things. Love never ends." We love and miss you, Mom, and we will always carry your love deep in our hearts!









