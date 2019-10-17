|
|
Norma J. Smetzer
Port Clinton - Norma J. Smetzer, 88, of Port Clinton passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Vineyards on Catawba.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Burial will follow at Catawba Island Cemetery. Rev. Dr. James Lehman will be officiating. The family request memorial contributions be given to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229. Online condolences may be shared with t he family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019