Norma M. Balduf
Lakeside - Norma M. Balduf, 88, of Lakeside, Ohio passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born September 3, 1931 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Frank and Rosella (Tallman) Arndt. She married Nelson Balduf and he preceded her in death in 1991. Norma worked as a waitress at Mon Ami Restaurant and Nates Restaurant in Port Clinton. She was formerly a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children: Cathy Godfrey of Lakewood, CO, Tom (Carleen) Balduf of Catawba Island; granddaughters: Lindsey Balduf of Columbus, OH and Lauren Balduf of Port Clinton, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, OH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020