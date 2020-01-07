Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Balduf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Balduf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Balduf Obituary
Norma M. Balduf

Lakeside - Norma M. Balduf, 88, of Lakeside, Ohio passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born September 3, 1931 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Frank and Rosella (Tallman) Arndt. She married Nelson Balduf and he preceded her in death in 1991. Norma worked as a waitress at Mon Ami Restaurant and Nates Restaurant in Port Clinton. She was formerly a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children: Cathy Godfrey of Lakewood, CO, Tom (Carleen) Balduf of Catawba Island; granddaughters: Lindsey Balduf of Columbus, OH and Lauren Balduf of Port Clinton, OH.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, OH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now