|
|
Octavio "Octi" Alvarado
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 Octavio (Octi) Alvarado, loving brother and uncle passed away at the age of 69. Octavio was born September 4, 1950 in Weslaco, TX to Jose Claudio and Guadalupe (Montano) Alvarado. He graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1970. He worked at the former Mayhews Restaurant. Octavio dedicated his life to the service of his community. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he spent his time as an usher, hospitality host and volunteered to keep children safe as the recess monitor at the school. Octavio dedicated decades of his life doing what he loved most, volunteering in the community. He was a passionate service member in the Port Clinton Community where he coached T-Ball teams, participated in the Athletic Boosters Programs and ran the chains during PCHS Football games. When he wasn't dedicating his time to the PC Youth, he played an active role in the Knights of Columbus and Eagles Club. Octavio was truly happy providing his time and service to the community. He also found time to cheer for the Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines. He was a loyal patron of Ala Carte where he routinely met folks in the community. You could find him everywhere in PC passing out joy and blow pops. He was preceded in death by his father Jose Claudio and his mother Guadalupe, his sister Linda and brother Mario. He is survived by his brothers Jose Claudio (O.J.), Enrique M. (Lupe), sister-in-law Diana Alvarado, sister Olga (Don) Warga, brother Leonardo (Gloria). He is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John Missler 9:30 am Thursday, December 19. 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, Ohio. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. In liew of flowers memorial contributions can be given to Port Clinton Athletic Boosters or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019