Onieda Brewster
Oak Harbor - Onieda F. Brewster, 97, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born near Bono, Ohio on January 10, 1923, a daughter of the late Clarence & Libby (LaCourse) Cousino.
Oneida was a homemaker and was a former employee of Standard Products Co., Port Clinton, Ohio and Standard Garment, Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, and enjoyed flower gardening and working on puzzles.
On August 16, 1941, she married Martin Brewster, and he preceded her in death on March 10, 1982. She is survived by her children, Martin Brewster, Jr., Graytown, Ohio, Carl Brewster, Elmore, Ohio, Donna (William) Belkofer, Curtice, Ohio, and Diane (Leonard "Fred") Losie, Graytown, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, and sisters, Gertrude Sims, Marie Grosjean, Irene Valiquette, and Audrey Lawrence.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 P.M Friday, May 15, 2020 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, and interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery, Limestone, Ohio. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted at www.crosserfuneralhome.com when it becomes available. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020