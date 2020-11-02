1/1
Pamela Sue Verb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Sue Verb

Oak Harbor - Pamela Sue Verb, 76 formerly of Oak Harbor, OH died unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home in Monroe, MI. She was born June 27, 1944 in Port Clinton, OH to Howard & Ruth (Humphrey) Moore. She was a 1962 graduate of Salem Oak Harbor High School. Pam was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked as a Surgical Technologist at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton of which she retired. She also was a licensed beautician and cut hair for many friends and family members throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, and bird watching.

Survivors include her companion of 15 years Ron Regan of Monroe, MI; son Bob Falise of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter Amy Falise of Oak Harbor; grandson Derek Wilkerson of Oak Harbor; granddaughter Danielle Makela of Bossier City, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donn Moore.

Pam's wishes were to be cremated with any services to be held privately by the family. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of the donor's choice. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is handling the arrangements for the family where online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved