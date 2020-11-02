Pamela Sue Verb
Oak Harbor - Pamela Sue Verb, 76 formerly of Oak Harbor, OH died unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home in Monroe, MI. She was born June 27, 1944 in Port Clinton, OH to Howard & Ruth (Humphrey) Moore. She was a 1962 graduate of Salem Oak Harbor High School. Pam was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked as a Surgical Technologist at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton of which she retired. She also was a licensed beautician and cut hair for many friends and family members throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, and bird watching.
Survivors include her companion of 15 years Ron Regan of Monroe, MI; son Bob Falise of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter Amy Falise of Oak Harbor; grandson Derek Wilkerson of Oak Harbor; granddaughter Danielle Makela of Bossier City, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donn Moore.
Pam's wishes were to be cremated with any services to be held privately by the family. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of the donor's choice
Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is handling the arrangements for the family
