Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Patricia A. (Linder) Reighn

Patricia A. (Linder) Reighn, 82, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born August 9, 1937 in Carroll Township to Frederick & Myrtle (Bennett) Linder.

Pat was a 1955 graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School. In 2005, she retired from Sandusky County Job & Family Services. A member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oak Harbor, her great-grandfather, Rev. Jacob Linder was the first pastor of the church. She became a military spouse in 1957, and for the next 20 years traveled all over the US and Europe. Pat enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, playing bingo and going to casinos. She loved doing counted cross stitch quilts and pillows, reading, and most of all being a grandma and great-grandma.

Survivors include daughters, Deb (Frank) DiMasso, Lisa (Rick) Hetrick, Diane (Tom) Harder; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Harder-Wilkins, Ryan Hetrick, Kristen (Ian) DiMasso-Grotz; great-grandchildren, Parker Wilkins and Kennedy Grotz; brothers, Larry (Dianne) Linder, Jim (Janean) Linder and Dave (Annie) Linder, all of Florida. Pat was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Reighn, granddaughter, Kara DiMasso, parents Frederick and Myrtle Linder, and brothers, Lee Greenley and Richard Greenley.

A graveside service will be held at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A bereavement luncheon will follow at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor.

Those planning on making memorial contributions are asked to please consider Mid-County EMS, Oak Harbor, or the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
