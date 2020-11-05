Patricia Ann French
Patricia Ann French, "Patti Cakes", age 60, passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer on November 4, 2020. She leaves behind her daughters, Crystal Collins (Eric Weinheimer), Liza (Sean) Eschen and her son Mark (Jennifer) Skinner, Jr.; eight grandsons and one granddaughter.
Patti was reunited with the love of her life, Dale Frederick French, who predeceased her on August 2, 2016.
Patti was born on February 25, 1960, in Port Clinton, Ohio to father, Chip Hutchinson and mother Anna Mae Huchinson (Burdine) who both predeceased her. She grew up in Lacarne, Ohio with four siblings; Ruby Beard, Annette Rister, Tonya Ballin and Carl (Jeff) Huchinson.
Patti wishes to be cremated and brought back to her hometown in Port Clinton, Ohio where her family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The VFW: 214 Madison St. Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com
