1/1
Patricia Ann Mensing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Mensing

Oak Harbor - Patricia Ann Mensing, 91, of Oak Harbor passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 29, 1929 in Sylvania, OH to Eva (Mansfield) and Arthur Wilson. On August 11, 1951 in Sylvania, OH she married Frank Mensing, and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2020.

Pat received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo, and was a teacher in Oak Harbor and Toledo for almost 15 years. She was a Librarian at the Oak Harbor Library for over 20 years. Pat was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. She enjoyed reading, hooking rugs and quilting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her children, Frank "Buddy" (Mary) Mensing, Charles Mensing, and Barb Beshears, grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tom, Zak, Daniella (Alan), Tiffany (Justin), Lindi (Jimmy), Lesli (Tim), Brittany (Chris), BriAnna, Micah, and Jackson and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bernadine Dunn, Ellem Donnelly, Norma Donnelly and daughter-in-law, Darling "Dar."

Memorial services will be conducted 11am, Thursday November 5, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor with burial to follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in memory of Pat may be given to the Endowment Trust Fund at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved