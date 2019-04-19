Services
Danbury - Patricia Christ, 75, of Danbury Township, OH passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 4, 1943 in Garfield Heights, OH the daughter of Milo and Grace (Thompson) Skalnik. She married Thomas Christ on June 12, 1965 and he survives. Mrs. Christ was a homemaker and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and crocheting.

Surviving are her husband: Thomas; children: Shannon (Chuck) Shuff, Chad Christ and Kim (Matt Hill) Caskey all of Danbury; grandchildren: Coy Belcher, Hunter Caskey, Wyatt Caskey, Paige Kerrigan-Christ and Daniel Kerrigan-Christ; sister: Judi Skalnik. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private memorial services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
