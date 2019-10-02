|
|
Patricia J. Cook, 92, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ottawa County Riverview Health Care Campus in Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was born on November 22, 1926 in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of Wilbert and Doris (Frank) Rye.
Patricia grew up in Monroe, Michigan, graduated from Monroe High School, and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, graduating in 1946. She married Ronald R. Cook and moved to Port Clinton in 1958. They had three children, Polly, Charlie and Tom (Ronald T.). Patricia returned to school, graduating from BGSU with a BS in Education. She taught 7th grade science at Port Clinton Junior High for 19 years, retiring in 1987.
Pat was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Port Clinton; the Port Clinton Artists Club and the Black Swamp Spinners Guild, as she was involved with arts and crafts, namely, Paper- making paper, stamping, and popup cards; Fiber arts- dying and spinning wool, weaving; Basket weaving, Drawing and Painting. She also enjoyed nature, taking walks along the lake, bird watching, and gardening. She participated in local yoga classes and was active in a local water exercise program. Most importantly, she was devoted to her family, spending much time visiting and caring for her mother as well as being a caring and loving mother and an amazing grandmother.
Survivors include her children: Polly Cook, Seattle, Washington; Charles (Sue) Cook, Toledo, Ohio; and Tom (Ronald T.) (Alice) Cook, Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren: Anne (Scott) Guess, Laura, Lindsey, Sam, and Ellie; and her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Theo and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Rye, and her ex husband, Ronald Cook.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral services at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, with Reverend Annette Dimond officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 pm at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 S. Dixie Highway, LaSalle, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ottawa County Riverview Health Care Campus, 8180 W. State Route 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449 or to the Port Clinton Artists Club, PO Box 425, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Oct. 2, 2019