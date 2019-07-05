Patrick N. Myers



- - Patrick N. Myers, AKA Mr. Put-in-Bay, passed away at 51 on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born August 6, 1967 in Toledo, OH the son of Richard W. and Patricia A. (Haley) Myers. He married Melinda McCann on March 17, 2008. Patrick graduated from Maumee High School heading out to the islands for a summer job in 1986. While first on the island, he entertained thousands of people on the Tour Train and Trolley, teaching people about the goodness and history of the island. Patrick left the island for a short time to pursue a career as firefighter/paramedic with Xenia Fire Department and Sylvania Fire Department but always felt the pull of the islands calling him back. Patrick soon made South Bass/ Put-in-Bay his permanent home. Often times he joked with friends and family about not wanting to ever leave even for a day trip to the mainland/AKA Real World.



Like most islanders, he had several jobs and wore many hats: The Skyway, The Boardwalk, The Put-in-Bay Port Authority, and most recently, he enjoyed work for the Put-in-Bay Township. Patrick had an extremely creative mind and used this in so many ways. He was a director, producer, set designer, actor, and lighting expert for numerous Community Theater productions. His focus was always on the young adults of the island, helping them reach their full potential.



Patrick worked closely with Put-in-Bay School as the sports announcer for all the games, known to those who loved him as "The Voice of Put-in-Bay" for the Put-in-Bay Panthers. He began the first ever radio show "The Myers and Cooks Drive up Show" on WPIB Radio, where he continued his creative work making his listeners laugh and educating them about the island all at the same time. Patrick was very community minded, he was instrumental in the Safe Island Task Force for the Chamber of Commerce, where he worked diligently to create a positive message about the island.



Musically talented, Patrick also played many different instruments and sang. His love for the arts was always shared with others and he left behind many beautiful art pieces for all to see throughout the island. One of his most amazing pieces is still seen today at the Put-in-Bay Winery, where he and his wife Melinda worked together to transform a historic mansion into a beautiful island winery.



Surviving are his wife: Melinda; mother: Patricia (Lee) Baker of Perrysburg; sisters: Mary (Rick) Bohn of Onsted, MI, Lisa (Rich) Jussup of Maumee, Melanie (Patrick) Horrigan of Monclova; brothers: Rich Myers of Put-in-Bay, Andy (Judy) Myers of Maumee; nieces and nephews: A.J. Myers, Sarah (Ricky) Ramlow, Casey (Meaghan) Horrigan, Andrea (Andrew) Ankenbrandt, Melissa (Ross) Echler, Madeline Parks; great-nieces and Great-nephews: Rose Ankenbrandt, Eby Echler, Liv Echler, Christopher Horrigan, Bailey Horrigan; step-daughters: Alexandra (Conor), Erin, step-son: Zoltan (Alex), and his French bull dogs: Handsome and Honey. He was preceded in death by his father and cousin Danny Haley.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 632 Catawba Ave. Put-in-Bay, OH. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery, Put-in-Bay, OH. A Celebration of Patrick's Life will be held at The Crew's Nest Pavilion, 480 Bay View Ave. Put-in-Bay following the interment. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Put-in-Bay Arts Council or Patrick N. Myers Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crossesr Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Published in the News Herald on July 5, 2019