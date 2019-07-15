|
|
Patrick T. White
Bowling Green - Patrick Thomas White, 35, of Bowling Green Ohio passed away on June 10th, 2019. A 2002 graduate of Danbury High School, Patrick is survived by his parents, Patricia (Andrews) and Steven R Kessler of Port Clinton; grandmother Joan Kessler of Sandusky; Big Brother (cousin) Joe Andrews Jr.; many special close and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; friend and business partner Brian Cultice; his beloved dogs, Blue Bear and Snickers. Patrick was preceded in death by grandparents, Anna and Henry Andrews, Ralph Kessler; and cousin Stephanie (Andrews) Michalek. Patrick, a big lovable guy with a huge heart and smile to match, worked extremely hard and was proud to be a co-founder and co-owner of Super Cab in Bowling Green. He was a self-taught musician,(with a little help
from his Uncle Joe), playing the drums, guitar,and keyboard, playing by ear not the written note, jamming with many local bands, including Tripshine and Paul Allen. He loved all animals, especially dogs, growing his vegetable garden, the water, fishing and diving with his dad in the Keys. He was the kind of guy who was always tinkering with his house projects, always trying to find a better way. It made him extremely happy and excited when he finally got his mother to get an iPhone.Services for Patrick will be held on Wednesday, July 17th, 11:00am, at
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 425 Thurstin Ave. in Bowling Green, followed by a luncheon at Porkbelly BBQ, Wooster St. Memorial contributions in Patrick's name may be gifted to one's favorite local animal shelter, or The , 4331 Keystone Dr. Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537.
Published in the News Herald on July 15, 2019