Paul Alan Patterson
Marblehead - Paul Alan Patterson, 60, of Marblehead, was born on June 7, 1960 in Chillicothe Hospital. After a hard fight against COVID-19, which affected multiple organs and systems in his body, he gained peace as he made his transition to be with our Lord in Heaven on the afternoon of November 30, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky.
He was the son of Gloria Faye Rose and John Lucas Patterson. He grew up on the family farm in Piketon, Ohio where he helped take care of the many cows and other farm animals, and helped sow and harvest many crops, driving the tractors to till the soil, which he loved doing. As a lad, he attended Piketon schools, where his father had graduated. He was an Indian Guide, Boy Scout, and played trumpet. In his youth, Paul also worked other jobs such as at a sawmill, farmhand, groundskeeper, and dorm security for OSU. After graduating from The Ohio State University in Forest Industries Management, Paul worked at American Woodmark Corporation in Virginia as a kitchen and bath designer, which started his love of interacting with people as a salesperson. He applied his self-taught talent of excellent sketching, detailed drawing, and painting throughout his life, and some of his most beautiful art is of the Marblehead Lighthouse and other Port Clinton landmarks and scenes. Paul had many other interests including woodworking, gourmet cooking, caregiving, helping and teaching others, landscaping, U.S. History, boating, was an avid outdoorsman, and could fix and build almost anything - skills he gained early on from his mom and dad and continued to apply throughout his life. And he loved that truck!
He took good care of his transplanted liver for a remarkable 16 years, and he honored his donor and her mother and two sisters by keeping in touch and being a volunteer ambassador with the Cleveland Clinic to counsel patients both pre- and post-transplant. Paul remained positive and persevered despite his many recent health challenges.
Paul is survived by his mother, Gloria Faye Rose Patterson; sisters, Vicki (John) Morrison and Cathy Ash; nephew, John Reagan Morrison; uncle, Tom Patterson; aunt, Lavetta Rose; cousins, Dana (Rob) Benjamin, Jeff Rose, Ted Patterson, and Janet (Bob) Clarke; and many wonderful friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, John L. Patterson; aunt, Helen Patterson; uncle, Charles Rose; aunt, Joan Patterson; and grandparents.
At Paul's request, the family will be arranging a celebration of life so that everyone may come together and share with each other our stories and memories about Paul's impact on us each of us.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Paul's family wishes that donations be made to one of the following: Alpha 1 Foundation to support continued research on this hereditary disease that affects liver and lungs: https://www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate/
or Lifeline of Ohio: https://lifelineofohio.org/get-involved/contribute/
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com
.