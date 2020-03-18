Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Orosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Alvarado Orosco Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Alvarado Orosco Jr. Obituary
Paul Alvarado Orosco Jr.

Shiner - Paul Alvarado Orosco Jr., 67, completed his earthly journey Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born July 28, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to Paul and Otilia

(Carrizales) Orosco.

He served in the US Navy and retired from Ford Motor Co., after many years of service and previously worked for Ottawa County, Ohio Sheriff's Office.

He enjoyed playing the guitar, was a poet, enjoyed reading and studying biblical scripture.

Survivors are his sons, Daniel Orosco and Aaron Orosco, both of Port Clinton, Ohio; five grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Meyers of Cleveland, Ohio and Sarah Benes of Katy, Texas; niece, Ciara Bradley of Lorain, Ohio and nephew, Naman Orosco of Cuero.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Andrew Orosco.

No Funeral Service to be held at this time.

Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -