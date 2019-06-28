Paul Charles Weichman



Oak Harbor - Paul Charles Weichman, 77, departed his Earthly journey while surrounded by family at Stein Hospice in Sandusky on June 25, 2019. Paul was born to the late Charles and Francis (Konerr) Weichman on August 12, 1941 in Port Clinton.



Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years Anna Weichman, daughters Shari (Scott) Fick of Port Clinton and Joan (Gary) Druyor of Oak Harbor; Grandchildren: Mindy Fick, Stephanie (Billy) Runyon, Nicholas Druyor, and Erin Druyor; nephew Joel (Kayla) Workman of Mansfield and niece Laurel (Aaron) Buckner of Cullman, Alabama; Great- grandchildren: Ethan, Addyson, and Owen Runyon. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Francis, infant sister Sharolyn, and brother Richard.



Paul was an avid baker and loved bringing the dessert to parties. He and wife Anna formerly owned a bakery, "Celebrations Unlimited", in Oak Harbor where they shared their sweet tooth with the community. He was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor and enjoyed participating in weddings and events that brought people together. Paul enjoyed traveling with his wife and would try to make it to Florida as often as possible. He was a huge fan of Syfy movies and even though he enjoyed technology, it always seemed to get the better of him; thank goodness for grandchildren to help him get logged into Netflix.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Contributions may be made to the family of Paul as they will be donating to those close to Paul's heart. Published in the News Herald on June 28, 2019