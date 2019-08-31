|
|
Paul E. Kimball
Elmore - Paul E. Kimball, 89, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Genoa Retirement Village. He was born in Elmore on July 31, 1930, a son of the late Fred & Marie (Humberger) Kimball. Descended from a pioneer Elmore family, Paul was the 3rd generation owner/operator of Kimball's Well Drilling, Genoa, Ohio. He was a veteran of the Air Force, and was well known for his ability to refurbish and repair guns. He was a founder of the Elmore Conservation Club and was a member of the Lakeland Gun Club. A hunter and fisherman, Paul also enjoyed trap shooting.
On September 30, 1952, he married the former Alice J. Decker, and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2005. Surviving are their children, Curt (Deb) Kimball, Genoa, Connie (Rick) Krotzer, Elmore, and Leslie Bower, Millbury, Ohio; brother and sister-in law, Bob and Mary Kimball, Reading, Michigan; sister-in-law, Ruth Riffle, Woodville, Ohio; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Paul was also preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Kimball.
The family will receive friends from 11 AM - 1 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 31, 2019