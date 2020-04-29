Resources
Paul N. Thebeau III born on June 15th, 1987, passed away unexpectedly on April 10th, 2020. Survived by his mother Sandra McClanahan of Oak Harbor, Oh. Sister, Amanda Thebeau of Port Clinton, Oh. Kevin (Kayla) Thebeau of Port Clinton, Oh. Nephew, Kayden Thebeau of Port Clinton, Oh.

Paul had a personality followed by a smile that was contagious to others. He could light up a whole room. A protector above all others over his family and friends. Growing up on Lake Erie he enjoyed fishing and anytime outside. Assured to be the life of the party around anyone.

Preceded in death by his father Paul N. Thebeau II, Grandfather Paul N. Thebeau. Grandfather Willard "Bill" Ross McClanahan. Uncle, Edward R. McClanahan. Grandmother, Sharon Garner Thebeau.

Memorial Services will be held in Paul's honor at a later date. The family will notify family when arrangements are made.

.....…...Babyboy, Luv You to the stars and beyond! Luv, Mom
