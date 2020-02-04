|
Paul O. Nau
Ada - Paul O. Nau, age 91, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Ada, OH.
He was born on January 18, 1929 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Clair and Isabelle (Reamer) Nau. On June 27, 1954, Paul married Mary Lou Garland and she survives in Ada. He is survived by two sons: David (Martha) Nau of Ada and Bill (Terri) Nau of Maumee; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and a sister: Sue (Bob) Miedl of Richfield.
After graduating from Port Clinton High School, Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the Commander of the American Legion post in Oak Harbor as well as County Commander. Paul also served as Treasurer for the United Church of Christ in Oak Harbor and was a 32° Mason. For nearly 20 years, Paul was the co-owner of Spangler-Nau Motor Sales in Oak Harbor and Port Clinton.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, February 2nd at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Memorial donations may be made to the Ada Library.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020