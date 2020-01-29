|
|
Pauline L. (Phillips) Hunsinger
Port Clinton - Pauline L. (Phillips) Hunsinger 68, Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ottawa County Riverview Nursing Center, Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was born on June 30, 1951, in Port Clinton, the daughter of Armenio (Meni) and Lidia (Arduini) Phillips. She married Wayne Hunsinger on July 8, 1976 and he survives.
Prior to raising her family, Pauline worked as an Office Manager for L.P. Mulligan Gas, then was a Card Merchandiser for American Greetings.
She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church, Port Clinton for many years. She was a lover of hot air balloons, and saw the Beatles in concert. She loved camping and the outdoors. She enjoyed visits from grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her husband Wayne; sons, Mark Hunsinger, Port Clinton and Tim Hunsinger, Perry, Ohio; daughter Dawn (John) Harris, Castalia, Ohio; grandchildren, Keegan Hunsinger, John, Shelby, Madison, and Holly Harris; sisters, Gerri (Ken) Gill and Margaret Phillips, Port Clinton; sister-in-law, Wanda (Huninsger) (Mike) Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9am until prayers at 10:30 am at Gerner Wolf Walker Family Funeral Home 216 Washington Street. Port Clinton, Ohio. A Service of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 414 Madison Street Port Clinton, Ohio. Burial will be private at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church; Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, Ohio 44824 or to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, Ohio, 43452.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020