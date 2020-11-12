Pauline Lou Keiser



Pauline Lou Keiser of Lindsey passed away on November 10, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on May 24, 1928 to the late Robert and Alice (McClellan) Bullock in Fostoria. She spent most of her years in Lima, Ohio, but graduated from Findlay High School in 1945. Polly excelled in music, loving to sing and competed in voice competitions around Lima and Findlay. She loved skating, fishing, and swimming as well. She worked for Bendix (Whirlpool) in Clyde, and Quick Cut in Fremont before going on to work in the circulation department for the Port Clinton News Herald. Polly retired in 1997.



In 1947, she married Richard C. Cole in Columbiana, Ohio, who preceded her in death on December 26, 2006.



Pauline was a Camp Fire leader for 10 years, and taught bible classes for roughly 40 years. She studied Bible Scripture at the Liberty College in Virginia, and the Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She accepted Jesus as her personal savior in 1948 and was Baptized on April 11, 1971.



On January 15, 2012, Pauline married Merrill Samuel Kieser Jr., and he survives.



Also surviving are two children, Susan Frazier of Findlay, and Mark (Cindie) Cole of Lindsey; grandchildren, Jason Rapp, Betsy (Scott) Helmke, Richard Rusch, Cassie (Jeremy) Kisser, Jacob Cole, and Luke Cole; 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.



Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Elizabeth; daughter, Laura Phanthavong; and infant son, Norman Lee.



A time of visitation will be held at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Sunday, November 15 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Please note that masks must be worn to enter the building and wait times may occur outside.



Public graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 P.M. at Lindsey Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Polly's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Lindsey



Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg has had the honor of assisting the Keiser family through this difficult time.









