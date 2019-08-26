|
|
Peter C. Rohloff
Graytown - Peter C. Rohloff, 77 of Graytown, OH passed away August 22, 2019 at Manor in Perrysburg following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was born August 26, 1941 in Graytown to the late Marvin and Alice (Carstensen) Rohloff. He was co- valedictorian of Oak Harbor High School Class of 1959. He earned the State Farmer Award his senior year. He attended The Ohio State University for 2 years and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Goetz on September 22, 1962.
Pete worked with his father and uncle at Rohloff Bros. Incorporated in Trowbridge, OH, an Alfalfa dehydrating plant and farmed. He had a hog operation, farrow to finish, until 1977 when he moved to SW Missouri where he farmed for 10 years. While there, he belonged to Nashville Christian Church and was baptized into the Lord Jesus Christ on September 3, 1978. It changed his life and he became a faithful servant, always involved in the church no matter where he went.
Pete quit farming and moved to Baxter Springs, KS and worked for Ingersoll-Rand in the Research & Development Lab working with high pressure water jet cutting systems. While at I-R, he got his Associated Degree in Applied Science of Technology and received 2 U.S. Patents for water jet nozzle design. When the Lab was moved to Farmington Hills, MI, he went with them and set up the new lab. After the R & D Lab was sold, he worked as a service technician at NLB in Wixom, MI on hydraulic pumps. Pete's last job until retiring was with Jack Doheny Supplies in Northville, MI as a service tech on sewer cleaning equipment, working in the shop, doing demos, and delivering equipment. He and his family moved back to Graytown in 2004. He was semi-retired until 2017 when Parkinson's kept him from working. He was passionate about alternative energy and the Lord.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 56 years Carolyn; son Richard "Ping" Rohloff; daughter Suzan (David) O'Brien; grandchildren: Sunny, Tanis, & Zackary Rohloff and Caitlyn, Cathryn, & Timothy O'Brien; and sister Janet Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Cathy Rohloff, brother- in- law Arnold Goetz and niece Jennifer Goetz. Pete loved his family and loved the Lord.
A Memorial Service will begin at 11am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Intersection Church (formerly Heritage Christian) at 1640 S. Coy Road, Oregon, OH. Private Burial will be in Elliston Cemetery, under the direct care of the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to Intersection Church, Cherry Street Mission, or the Allen-Twp. Fire Department.
The family would like to thank the staff at Manor of Perrysburg who provided such good care to Pete. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 26, 2019