Peter Scott Wallace
Port Clinton - Peter Scott Wallace, 69, of Port Clinton, OH and formerly of Danville, IL passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland. He was born September 10, 1951, in Bath, ME the son of Truman and Carrie (Saunders) Wallace. He married Mattie Lou Wyatt on April 10, 1975 and she survives. Peter was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He worked for Central Soya which later became Solae and then Bunge Corporation retiring from their human resource department in 2016.
Surviving are his wife: Mattie; daughter: Jackie (Matt) Bieberich of Marblehead, OH; grandchildren: Sydney Bieberich and Isabelle Bieberich; siblings: Jeanette Jordan of Great Falls, MT, Skip (Faye) Wallace of Pointbreak, TX, Jack (Bobbie) Wallace of Kelseyville, CA, Mike (Donna) Wallace of Lebanon, CN, Kathy Sheffield of Colmesneil, TX and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services and his cremains will be scattered in Maine. Memorial contributions may be given to Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W. St. Rte. 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
.