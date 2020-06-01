Phyllis Ann Haynes
Oak Harbor - Phyllis Ann Haynes, age 89, of Oak Harbor, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1930 in Sandusky County to Arthur F. and Clara E. (Nieman) Hasselbach. Phyllis graduated from Fremont Ross High School and was a cashier for 34 years at Krogers in Port Clinton. Along with her husband Bob, they co-owned Anchor Inn in Oak Harbor for numerous years and enjoyed their time there with family and friends boating on the Portage River and Lake Erie. Phyllis was meticulous with her beautiful flowers around her house and enjoyed cooking for her family, especially on Sunday's.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Jeff) Gaines; son-in-law, David Ninke; grandchildren, Tricia Wadsworth, Brian (Shanna) Ninke, Nathan (Danielle) Gaines, Tracy (Sara) Gaines and great grandchildren, Trent and Tyler Wadsworth, Kendall and Blake Gaines and Brielle, McKenna and BrecklynNinke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, daughter, Deanna "Dee Dee," parents, and 5 brothers and sister.
Per the family wishes there will be no visitation. Public graveside services will be performed on Friday June 5, 2020 at 1:30pm at Union Cemetery in Oak Harbor. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in News Herald & News-Messenger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.