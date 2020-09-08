1/1
Phyllis M. Crouch
Phyllis M. Crouch

Phyllis M. Crouch, 76, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1944 in Zanesville, OH to Clyde and Pauline (Jenkins) Simpson. On March 10, 1965 in Winston Salem, NC she married David E. Crouch, M.D., and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2015. Phyllis was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and the Y.M.C.A. in Fremont where she participated in the Senior Swim activities. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends and walking her dog. Her family was the most important thing to her and she cherished her time spent with them, especially her grandkids.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, J.T. Crouch and David (Kelly) Crouch, Jr., grandchildren, Andrea Murray, Jesse (Lydi) Crouch, Paige Crouch, and Abby Crouch, and her sister-in-law, Jo Coon. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Graveside services for Phyllis will be conducted by Pastor Cheryl Wessel at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
