Ralph C. Harris



Marblehead - Ralph C. Harris, 65, of Marblehead, OH died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1954 in Port Clinton, the son of Carson and Betty (Morris) Harris. He married Glenda Marshall on November 25, 1981 and she survives. Ralph worked as a machine operator for Metal Dyne. He previously attended Wayside Temple and he enjoyed fishing, playing poker, old cars and Elvis music.



Surviving are his wife: Glenda; children: Carrie Wessel of Port Clinton, Sunshine Marshall of Marblehead, Lisa (Joseph) Radloff of Port Clinton, Thomas (Heidi) Harris of Cleveland Heights, Laura (James) Muller of Marblehead; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Jerry (Denise) Harris of Port Clinton, Bobby (Kathy) Harris of Port Clinton, Tom (Joanie) Large of Port Clinton; sister: Thelma (Ronnie) Webb of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial services will be conducted 6:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the family c/o Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at



www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Published in the News Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary