1939 - 2020
Lindsey - Ralph G. Woessner, 81, of Lindsey and formerly of Oak Harbor, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. He was born March 25, 1939 and grew up in Fremont, the son of Ralph and Helen (Runion) Woessner. He married Linda Boyer on December 26, 1982. Ralph was a Teacher's Aide, Bus Driver, Coach, Study Hall Monitor, Assistant AD and Driver's Ed Instructor for Benton-Carroll-Salem and Woodmore School Districts. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Fremont where he served on Church Council; Board Member and served as President of Commodore Perry Credit Union; Brainard Lodge #365 F. & A. M. Fremont, OH; Zenobia Shrine serving as President of Ottawa County Shriners and dispatcher for The Road Runners.

Surviving are his wife: Linda; sons: Ralph (Pam) Woessner, Jr., Brian (Kathy) Woessner, Daniel (Jennifer) Weirich, David (Patricia) Weirich, Duane (Elizabeth) Weirich; grandchildren: Valerie, Dominique, Elizabeth, Ethan, Kyle, Megan, Kyle, Korey, Grant, Grace, Ross, Jordan, Casey, Heather, Joshua, Nicalos; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Debra Woessner; grandchild: Corey; brothers: Robert Woessner, Thomas Woessner and Eugene Woessner.

Private family funeral services with interment in Faith Lutheran Cemetery were conducted. Public funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Shrinner's Children Hospital or Luther Home of Mercy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com . Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, OH is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
