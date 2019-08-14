|
|
Randal G. Weyandt
Oak Harbor - Randall G. Weyandt, 63, of Oak Harbor, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side. Randy was born in Fremont, Ohio on February 27, 1956 to Gene and Shirley (Floriania) Weyandt. He graduated from Oak Harbor High School (1974) and went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from the UT in Geology. Randy worked at Materion/Brush Wellman as a machine operator in the pebble plant. He was an extremely hard worker that loved his job, creating many friendships throughout his 35 year career. He had many passions in life, from being a WWI, WWII and Civil War historian, to traveling out west with his wife, hiking and exploring the geological wonders of the U.S., especially red rock. Randy was a member of Foundation Stone Church and had an intimate relationship with God. His worship and marriage were the cornerstones of his life. He was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was affectionately called "Grandy" by his 7 Grandchildren.
Randy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie; parents, Gene and Shirley; step-children, Apryl (Robert) Morin, Jacob (Rachel) Christopher, Joshua (Keri) Christopher; grandchildren, Selena, Sarah, Caleb, Brayson, Jadyn, Vivienne and Eleanor; sister, Tammy Kleinhans; nephews, Joshua, Daniel; and special 4 legged companions, Mutt, Jeff, Sweet Pea, Jimmy Dean Pork Sausage and Lou-Lou.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2pm - 8pm. The family will also greet friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Foundation Stone Church, 4532 Woodville Rd., Northwood, Ohio 43619 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family is offering choices: donations can be directed to Foundation Stone Church to support Compassion International, a child sponsorship ministry, (Website FSCConline.org). Additionally, there is a Go Fund Me Account organized by Mary Ann Opal benefitting Julie and Randy which will help offset medical costs and final expenses.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 14, 2019