|
|
Randy Lee Matthews
Rocky Ridge - Randy Lee Matthews, 67, of Rocky Ridge, OH, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. He was born in Port Clinton on September 30, 1952 to William and Marjorie (Christiansen) Matthews Sr. His mother later married Virgil "Torch" Rakes.
Randy was a graduate of Port Clinton High School. Randy worked at Guardian Industries in Millbury for 10 years, at Port Clinton Glass for over 35 years and also at Uni-Royal in Port Clinton. His main interest in life was fishing. Randy enjoyed and took great pride in smoking fish. He loved hunting, woodworking and made many things for his family and friends. He was everyone's handy man. Most of all, Randy's favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and making memories.
On November 27, 1971, Randy married Lynnette Whitaker at St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Clinton and she survives. Also surviving Randy is his brother, Gary (Georgiann) Matthews; step-brothers, William and Robbie (Susan) Rakes; step-sisters, Bonnie Hickman and Barbara Pautler; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Virgil "Torch" Rakes; and brother, William "Bill" Matthews Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor assisted Randy's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Randy's name can be made to the Ottawa County Humane Society, the Oak Harbor Conservation Club, or to Stein Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Toledo Hospital and at Stein Hospice for all their concern and compassion while Randy was in their care.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020