Raymond A. Traverso
Put-in-Bay (PIB) - Raymond A. Traverso, 98, of Put-in-Bay (PIB), Ohio passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Healthcare Center. He was born November 24, 1921 at PIB, the son of Angelo and Elizabeth (Cucchi) Traverso, and baptized at St. Michaels Catholic Church, PIB. Ray continued practicing his faith at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, PIB. In October of 1942, he joined the army and served his country in the Western Pacific during World War II. Ray was a multitalented gentleman having worked as a fish culturist at the PIB fish hatchery and a boat operator for Miller Ferry. He worked as a finish carpenter and builder alongside Mick Arndt on ambitious projects such as building docks on several of the Lake Erie islands. In his spare time he indulged in ice fishing, beachcombing, listening to music, playing the harmonica, and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers play basketball. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Lake Erie Island Conservancy (L.E.I.C.).
Surviving are his sister-in-law: Marge Traverso; nephews: Tony and Greg all of San Jose, CA; niece: Terese (Dr. John) Baker of Lansing, MI/PIB, OH; great-nephews: Trevor (Michelle), Justin both of Phoenix, AZ; niece: Angie (Mark) Martens of PIB; nephew: Edward (Michele) Heineman of PIB; great nephew: Dustin (Kira) of PIB; great-great nephew: Eli; great-niece: Ava; niece: Victoria Roggenbeck of Jacksonville, FL/PIB, OH; great-niece: Dr. Barbara (Jason); great-great nephews: David, Luke, and, Roland all of Bozeman, MT; great-niece Lita (Dustin); great-great nieces: Mina, Anastasia, Cora all of Catawba Island; great-niece: Christina (Bo); great-great-nephew Louis; great-great-niece Molly all of St. Johns, FL; niece Elizabeth (Michael) Heineman of PIB, and his precious cat, Sweetie. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Arthur Traverso, Edward Traverso, Valerian Traverso, Norman Traverso; sisters: Mercedes Traverso, Elizabeth Prezy, Barbara Heineman; brother-in-laws: Raymond "Whitey" Prezy, Louis Heineman; nephew David Roggenbeck and great-great nephew Samuel.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father John Missler at 12 noon, October 5, 2020 at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, PIB, followed by a public graveside service at Maple Leaf Cemetery, PIB. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Lake Erie Islands Conservancy, or Humane Society of Ottawa County. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.