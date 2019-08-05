Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Port Clinton Church of the Nazarene
205 4th St
Port Clinton, OH
Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetary
Raymond J. Stayancho Obituary
Evansville - Raymond J. Stayancho 67, Died unexpectedly July 5, 2019, in Evansville Indiana. He was preceded in death by Father John Stayancho SR. and Mother Verone"Babe "Stayancho.Surviving family members Son Mathew Stayancho of Evansville Ind.Daughter Leah Moore of Henderson Kentucky.and brother John Stayancho of Marblehead OH. Service will be held at the Port Clinton Church of the Nazarene Port Clinton Oh.205 4th St Port Clinton Saturday Aug17 AT 11 AM. As a former, US Marine, Ray will be laid to rest with honors in the columbarium wall at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetary near Seville Ohio 12;30 pm Monday, August 19, Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published in the News Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
