Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
1934 - 2019
Richard B. "Dick" Kolinko Obituary
Richard B. "Dick" Kolinko, 84, of Catawba Island died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Admiral's Point, Huron, OH. He was born Dec. 24, 1934 the son of Mike and Lillian (Bauman) Kolinko. He married Linda Phillips on October 26, 1957 and she preceded him in death on November 14, 2015. Dick retired from Catawba Island Township Maintenance in 2000. Prior to working at Catawba Island Township, he was a mechanic for Gem Beach Marina for many years. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Catawba Island and a past member of the Catawba Island Vol. Fire Department. He enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are his daughter: Debra Sue Madison of Catawba Island; son: Michael (Krista) Kolinko of Castalia; grandchildren: Emily Edwards, Dawn Madison, Ashley Caskie and great-granddaughter: Lilian Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Linda and daughter: Laura Zak.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery. Rev. Kurt Borows will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Catawba Island Vol. Fire Dept. 4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
