Richard F. Thorbahn
Oak Harbor - Richard F. Thorbahn, 97, of Oak Harbor, died Monday evening, September 2, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor. Richard was born May 20, 1922, in Oak Harbor to Fred and Elsie (Hoffman) Thorbahn. On February 15, 1946, in Port Clinton, Ohio, he married Ellen E. Short and she survives. Richard was a lifetime farmer and a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. He liked sports and enjoyed watching them on TV. Richard served in the Army during WWII from 1942-46 and was a member of the Oak Harbor VFW Post #8732 and helped command the honor guard for military graveside services.
In addition to his wife, Ellen, Richard is survived by his sons, Richard (Joyce) Thorbahn, Jr. of Oak Harbor and Kenneth (Cheryl) Thorbahn of Bowling Green, daughter, Jane (William) Farmer of Oak Harbor; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Helen Miller and Donna Fizer; and sister-in-law, Mona Thorbahn. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Rebecca Thorbahn; brothers, Marvin, Willard and Lewis Thorbahn; sisters, Ella Mae Burmeister and Marian Henry, as well as an infant sister.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Burial will follow in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor, with military graveside honors. Memorials for Richard may be given to the church or the Oak Harbor VFW Post #8732 Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019