Richard Swink
Port Clinton - Richard Swink, 91, of Port Clinton passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, OH. He was born Feb. 4, 1928 in Lakewood the son of Leslie and Olive Swink. He married Dolores Jensen and she survives. Mr. Swink worked for RTA as a driver and also was a refrigeration repairman. He was a United States Marine Crops. Veteran.
Surviving are his wife: Dolores; nieces and nephews: Don Swink, Jr., Laura (John) Swink Sokolowski, Lynda Swink, John (Linda) Laws. He was preceded in death by his brother: Donald(Lois) Swink, Sr. and niece Lesley.
Interment services were held at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH handled the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on May 6, 2019