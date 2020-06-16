Rick E. McLaughlin, Sr.
Port Clinton - Rick E. McLaughlin, Sr., 58, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. His final days were spent comfortably in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on November 14, 1961 in Port Clinton, the son of Delmar Lee McLaughlin and Bonnie Jean Rose. He married Susanne Elswick on June 6, 2014.
Rick was passionate about his career as a Fiberglass Technician, spending most of his life working for several local marinas. For the past 10 years, Rick was dedicated to Skipper Bud's Marina, where he was well respected.
Rick was a beloved husband and father, devout family man who enjoyed sports, camping, and weather- receiving the nickname, "Radar Rick".
Rick is survived by his wife, Sue. Theirs was a warm and loving relationship over 23 years; his 3 children, son, Rick E. McLaughlin Jr., daughter, Nicole (Tyler Bullock) Elswick, son, Sean (Kayla Wheeler) Elswick; mother, Bonnie (Ken) Holcomb; sister, Gina (Jim Allarding) Wood; brothers, Roy (Maureen) McLaughlin and Delmar McLaughlin; Proud Papa of Sterling McLaughlin, Hudson Bullock, Tyson Elswick, and one on the way. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Angie Baker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from Noon until a Memorial Service at 2 pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family asks anyone who is sick or has concerns, to please refrain from attending. Social distancing and hand hygiene restrictions will be observed during visitation hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to ProMedica Hospice of Clyde, 430 S. Main Street, Clyde, Ohio 43410.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhome.com
Published in News Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.