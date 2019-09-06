|
|
Rita Jane Lovern, 63, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 21, 1956 in Port Clinton, the daughter of James and Barbara (Howell) Lovern.
Rita was the Health and Safety Director at the former Delphi Manufacturing Plant in Sandusky for 32 years, retiring in 2006. She then took on the role as a Comfort Keeper for people dealing with an illness, and she also enjoyed trying to invite shoppers at the Sams Club in Sandusky to try different food samples.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton. During her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, collecting dolls- especially Holiday Barbies, visiting Las Vegas, celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, and being a "Road Mom" for visiting musicians. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara; sons, Steve Carrisales, Christopher Carrisales, and Patrick Carrisales; brothers, Jimmy Lovern and Timothy (Sandy) Lovern. She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. James Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of Sandusky, 505 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 6, 2019