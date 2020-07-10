Robert A. Gorton
Oak Harbor - Robert A. Gorton, Oak Harbor, OH, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020, peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 18, 1940 in New London, Connecticut to the late Ralph and Angeline (Cusano) Gorton.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wendy and children; Dane S. Gorton and Heidi Gorton-Rigazzi (Phil Rigazzi), Grandsons; Ben Gorton and Nico and Finn Rigazzi, Sister, Helen Anson and Brother, George Gorton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ralph Gorton.
Growing up on the East Coast Bob enjoyed many happy times lobstering and clamming on the ocean. He also captained yachts to the Bahamas and Florida. He earned the Sharpshooter Badge while proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corp as a Lance Corporal from 1958 to 1964. Spending time in Europe during his service, Bob developed a passion for international cuisine and that lead to a 40-year career in the food and beverage industry. In addition to his fierce commitment to his family and friends, Bob was equally passionate for all of God's creatures, insomuch that any animal in need was lucky to find their way to Bob.Bob and Wendy shared a passion for Big Band music and dancing. Bob brought joy to many lives and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd., Port Clinton, OH 43452.
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com
