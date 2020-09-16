1/1
Robert C. Stager
Robert C. Stager

Oak Harbor - Robert C. Stager, 74 of Oak Harbor, OH died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, OH. He was born February 6, 1946, in Port Clinton, OH to the late Clayton and Dolores (Hoshal) Stager. He was a 1964 graduate of Salem- Oak Harbor High School. Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam of which he received 2 purple hearts. He retired December 31, 2000, as a Job Setter for Chrysler in Toledo. He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Bob enjoyed watching athletic events, especially Oak Harbor High School Athletics.

He is survived by his three sons: Timothy Stager of Port Clinton, OH, Gary Stager of Oak Harbor, and Steven (Jill) Stager of Winnebago, ILL; grandchildren: Danielle and Eli Stager, Marleigh Stager, and Ryan Barrack; brother Scott Stager of Oak Harbor and sister Sheryl (Tom) Farris of Oak Harbor.

Private Graveside services will be held at Rushau Cemetery in Carroll Township, Oak Harbor, OH where Military Honors will be presented by local V.F.W. Post #8732 and American Legion Post #114. Those wishing to give a contribution in his name are asked to consider the Ohio Veterans Home. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements and where online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Herald & News-Messenger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
