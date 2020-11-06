Robert Everett Brown
Marblehead - Robert Everett Brown, 87, of Marblehead, OH and Grassy Key, FL passed away at home of natural causes on October 31, 2020. He was born October 21, 1933 in Port Clinton, OH, the son of the late Everett J. "Skip" and Esther (Huber) Brown. Bob graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1952.
Bob Brown worked at Channel Grove Marina in Danbury Township when it was owned by his parents, becoming owner/operator himself in 1960 until his retirement in 2006. He married Virginia M. "Ginnie" VanKirk in 1969, and he and Ginnie expanded Channel Grove and were instrumental in starting the Lake Erie Sport Fishermen organization. They chaired the Governor's Fish Ohio Day for 18 years. Bob was also a member of the East Harbor Improvement Association.
Bob enjoyed making memories with his family while wintering in the Florida Keys for over 45 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and doting on his dogs, children and grandchildren. He was a loving caregiver to Ginnie during years of ill health until her death in 2010. More recently he enjoyed traveling to Maine and points east with his companion of nine years Patricia "Trish" McGrath. He will be remembered fondly as a great husband, companion, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many.
Bob was a sweet and gentle soul who loved life and lived it with integrity and an endearing affection for everyone around him. He looked to the bright side of life, enjoyed making up silly sayings, and would unabashedly dance to his favorite reggae tunes. He taught his family to never pass up the chance to enjoy a boat ride, a pretty moon, or a beautiful sunset. His warm smile and infectious laugh were unforgettable. He will be sorely missed.
Surviving are children from his first marriage: Cheryl L. (Corky Kershner) Brown of Morgantown, WV, and Robert E. Brown "Capt. Bob Brown Jr." of Marblehead, OH; Adopted children from his marriage to Ginnie: Vickie M. (Dan) Kukay, Anita L. (Ted) Patrick, Laura A. (D'Arcy) Brown-Egan, and Doug J. (Lori) Brown all of Marblehead, OH; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Czawkowski of Marblehead, Mary (Bob) Tressler of Marblehead, and Beverly Flynn of Port Clinton; and companion, Patricia McGrath of Grassy Key, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginnie, and adopted son, Richard S. Brown.
Cremation services provided by Niedecker Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel. Burial in Sackett Cemetery (Danbury Township) and a celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date due to current concerns regarding COVID-19. For now, to honor his life, make someone laugh and hug your family. Memorial contributions may be given to the Danbury Township Fire and EMS or the Humane Society of Ottawa County. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
.