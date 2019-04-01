Robert J. Molter



Port Clinton - Robert J. Molter 87, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Heritage Village Nursing Home, Clyde, OH. Bob was born on October 10, 1931 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of Jacob and Linda (Cardinali) Molter. On April 27, 1957 in Clifton, NJ, he married Lorraine Hrabovsky and she preceded him in death on October 02, 2008. Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served communion and did scripture readings. He worked as a supervisor for Uniroyal and WSOS. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting and bowling in his earlier years. Bob will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.



Those left to cherish his memory are: Son: Robert A. Molter; Daughter: Linda M. (Mike) Stinnett and several Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother: Paul Molter.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8pm, Thursday, April 04, 2019 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH. Family prayers at 9:30am, Friday, April 05, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, conducted by Father John Missler. Interment will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic School or the .