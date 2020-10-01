1/1
Robert Joseph Dobbelare
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph Dobbelare

Oak Harbor - Robert Joseph Dobbelare, 75, of Oak Harbor, passed away, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Charles Mercy Hospital, Oregon, OH after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 6, 1945 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Eileen (St. John) Dobbelare. On May 8, 1965 in Bowling Green, OH he married Faye Bourdeon, and she survives. RJ attended Eastwood High School and worked as a machinist for Peterson's Spring for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and raising chickens.

In addition to his loving wife, Faye, of 55 years, he is survived by his sons, William C. (Lisa) Dobbelare of Graytown, and Wesley R. (Barbara) Dobbelare of Oak Harbor, 5 grandchildren, Justin, Danielle, Rachel, Seth and Shannah, 9 great grandchildren, sisters, Beverly Bostforff of Brookville, FL and Karen Grant of Luckey, OH, sister-in-laws, Rebecca Krueger of Texas and Irene Campbell of Oak Harbor, and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Lisa K. Dobbelare and grandson, John J. Miller.

Visitation for RJ will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated. Graveside services will follow in Limestone Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of RJ may be given to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald & News-Messenger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Bill and family, so sorry to hear about your dad's passing. Sending prayers.
Bev Nietfeld Krofft
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved