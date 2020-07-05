1/1
Robert Joseph Zam Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph Zam, Sr.

Port Clinton - Robert Joseph Zam, Sr., 87, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1932 in Gypsum, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Hollo) Zam. On April 18, 1959 he married Joanne Krawczyk and she survives.

Bob worked at US Gypsum in the Paint Department for 45 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton. He enjoyed painting with acrylics, building wooden bird houses, tending to his garden, fishing on Lake Erie, and taking trips out to the state of Washington to visit family. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne; children, Debra (Eric) Boutin, Joan (Bradley) Hoffert, Joseph (Ellen) Zam, Julia (Greg) Fernandes; grandchildren, Brittany Cottrill, Kristen Leja, Katelyn Johnson, Joseph Zam, Jr., Ryan Zam, Evelyn Zam; step-granddaughters, Anna Fernandes and Leah Shawl; great-grandsons, Isaac and Kade Cottrill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Joseph Zam, Jr., brothers, John, Joseph, Andrew, Steve, and William Zam; twin brother, Richard Zam; sisters, Elizabeth Swope, Maryann Powell, Margaret Howerth, and infant sister, Agnes.

Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 9 am until prayers at 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton with Father Jonathan Wight officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family suggests that all are welcome to attend visitation and the funeral, however it is recommended that masks and social distancing be observed both in the funeral home and at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street. Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 109 W. 4th Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.

If unable to attend, please leave an online condolence for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved