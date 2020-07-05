Robert Joseph Zam, Sr.
Port Clinton - Robert Joseph Zam, Sr., 87, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1932 in Gypsum, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Hollo) Zam. On April 18, 1959 he married Joanne Krawczyk and she survives.
Bob worked at US Gypsum in the Paint Department for 45 years until his retirement.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton. He enjoyed painting with acrylics, building wooden bird houses, tending to his garden, fishing on Lake Erie, and taking trips out to the state of Washington to visit family. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne; children, Debra (Eric) Boutin, Joan (Bradley) Hoffert, Joseph (Ellen) Zam, Julia (Greg) Fernandes; grandchildren, Brittany Cottrill, Kristen Leja, Katelyn Johnson, Joseph Zam, Jr., Ryan Zam, Evelyn Zam; step-granddaughters, Anna Fernandes and Leah Shawl; great-grandsons, Isaac and Kade Cottrill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Joseph Zam, Jr., brothers, John, Joseph, Andrew, Steve, and William Zam; twin brother, Richard Zam; sisters, Elizabeth Swope, Maryann Powell, Margaret Howerth, and infant sister, Agnes.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 9 am until prayers at 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton with Father Jonathan Wight officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family suggests that all are welcome to attend visitation and the funeral, however it is recommended that masks and social distancing be observed both in the funeral home and at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street. Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 109 W. 4th Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
If unable to attend, please leave an online condolence for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com