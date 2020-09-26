Robert L. Hetzel
Catawba Island - Robert L. Hetzel, 89, of Catawba Island passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, OH. He was born May 10, 1931 in Toledo, OH the son of Harry Fred and Anna (Kwiatkowski) Hetzel. Robert worked at Davis Besse Nuclear Power Station, Dana Corporation and retired as an Engineer on the Railroad. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Am. Vets and enjoyed boating.
Surviving are his loving companion of 26 years, Mary Kohler and her children: Robert Scott (son), Crystal Machamer (daughter) and their families; son: Dean (Rebecca) Hetzel of Toledo, OH; daughter: Connie Kortgoede of Michigan, Janice (Tim) Blosser of Michigan; grandchildren: Mark Blosser, Jason Kortgoede, Alan Kortgoede; one brother and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:30 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 3:30 pm. Interment will be at a later date in Warren, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warriors
