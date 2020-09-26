1/
Robert L. Hetzel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Hetzel

Catawba Island - Robert L. Hetzel, 89, of Catawba Island passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, OH. He was born May 10, 1931 in Toledo, OH the son of Harry Fred and Anna (Kwiatkowski) Hetzel. Robert worked at Davis Besse Nuclear Power Station, Dana Corporation and retired as an Engineer on the Railroad. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Am. Vets and enjoyed boating.

Surviving are his loving companion of 26 years, Mary Kohler and her children: Robert Scott (son), Crystal Machamer (daughter) and their families; son: Dean (Rebecca) Hetzel of Toledo, OH; daughter: Connie Kortgoede of Michigan, Janice (Tim) Blosser of Michigan; grandchildren: Mark Blosser, Jason Kortgoede, Alan Kortgoede; one brother and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:30 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 3:30 pm. Interment will be at a later date in Warren, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved