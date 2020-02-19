|
Robert Louis Weirich
Graytown - Robert Louis Weirich, 79 of Graytown, OH died February 18, 2020 at his daughter's home in Graytown under hospice care. He was born November 15, 1940 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Orval G. and Esther M. (Blausey) Weirich. He was a 1958 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. Bob worked for Northern Manufacturing as a welder for over 30 years. He also drove truck for 18 years. A member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, Bob enjoyed woodworking, gardening, mowing the lawn, fishing, and collecting and cleaning old knives. His true enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons: Chris (Nancy) Weirich, Phillip (Kelly) Weirich, and Steven (Jill) Weirich all of Oak Harbor; daughters: Nadine (George) Thompson of Lindsey, OH, Julie (Alex) Solis of Port Clinton, OH, and Francine (Jay) Harder of Graytown, OH; former wife Paulette Weirich of Oak Harbor, brothers Donald and Allan Weirich; sister Carol Sue Jensen; sister-in-law Rosemary Weirich; 23 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by brother Kenneth Weirich; sister-in-law Mary Lou Weirich, and brother-in-law Paul Jensen.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH. Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH with Rev. Daniel Sather officiating. Burial will be at a later date in LaCarpe Cemetery, Erie Township, OH. Those wishing to give memorial contributions are asked to consider Elara Caring Hospice. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020