Robert T. Buhrow
Oak Harbor - Robert T. Buhrow, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born January 19, 1929 in Graytown, OH to the late Charles and Eleanor (Kanneman) Buhrow. He was a 1947 graduate of Oak Harbor High School where he placed 3rd in the Ohio State Track Meet in the ½ mile. On September 15, 1951 he married the former Delores Krampien and she survives. After 32 years, Bob retired from the Ohio Turnpike, and was a lifelong farmer in Oak Harbor. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and was also a member of the Farm Bureau and Farmer's Union. He enjoyed life- mowing lawns and feeding cats, especially Siamese.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Delores of Oak Harbor; children: Karen McTague of Oak Harbor, Timothy (Laurie) Buhrow of Graytown, OH, and Tracy (Lisa) Buhrow of Oak Harbor, OH; 10 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Howard Buhrow.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3rd, from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Funeral Services will begin at 3pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9789 W. Oak Harbor SE Road, Oak Harbor, OH 43449, with the Rev. Cheryl Wessel officiating. Burial will follow in Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor and a meal to follow at the Church. Memorial Contribution may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Stein Hospice. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020