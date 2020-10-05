Roberta Jayne "Bobbi" Hughes
Warsaw - Roberta Jayne "Bobbi" Hughes, 75, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born Jan. 20, 1945 in Macon, GA to the late Robert Edward Dickerson, Sr. and Mary Maxine (Miller) Dickerson. She was a graduate of Union High School, a 4-H advisor for many years, including Poultry Key Leader, she portrayed "Mrs. Claus" for 25 years, was a member of Gospel Hill Ministries, and attended Truth Ministries in Port Clinton.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Max G. Hughes of Warsaw, whom she married Sept. 3, 1965; two children, Mark L. (Michelle) Hughes of Jupiter, FL and Michael C. Hughes of Port Clinton; a granddaughter, Lindsey K. Hughes of Palm Coast, FL; a brother, Lowell J. (Darlene) Dickerson, Sr. of Coshocton; several nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Dickerson, Jr.; and a sister, Linda L. Bradford.
A private service for family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Gospel Hill Ministries with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. A live stream of the funeral will be available for the public at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. Visit Bobbi's obituary page at www.fischerfuneralhome.com
to leave messages of sympathy for her family.
Memorial donations are suggested to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701; or to Gospel Hill Ministries, 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, OH 43844.