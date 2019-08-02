|
|
Roger L. Dehring
Williston - My Loving husband, Roger L. Dehring, 84, of Williston, Ohio passed away at Genoa Care Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Roger was born on March 17, 1935 to the late Oscar and Inez (Gutknecht) Dehring in Oak Harbor, Ohio. He was a 1953 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and married the former Phyllis Hansen, daughter of the late Thorwell and Marian (Taylor) Hansen, on November 27, 1964 in Oak Harbor. Roger was baptized, confirmed and married in St. John Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. He was a proud Army veteran, who served in Korea, and worked as a Timekeeper for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 34 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he worked part time for the Luther Home of Mercy for over 15 years.
Roger was an active member of the Buckeye Square Dancing Club, and he and his wife would travel all over the country for various state and national square dancing conventions. Through the years they vacationed to all 50 states. Roger played on the Wii bowling league at the Walbridge library and was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry Corners.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Phyllis; brother, James (Mary) Dehring of Northwood; sister-in-law, Linda Dehring of Oak Harbor; niece, Amy Dehring; and great-nephew, Luke Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Myron "Mike".
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. (419-666-3121). Visitation will continue on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry Corners, 17877 St. Rt. 579, Martin, OH. from 10:00 a.m. until the start of services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Roger's name are asked to consider the St. Peter Lutheran Church "Roof Fund" or donor's choice. Online condolences to his family may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 2, 2019