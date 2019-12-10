Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
1213 Washington Street
Genoa, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
1213 Washington Street
Genoa, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Scott


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald James Scott Obituary
Ronald James Scott

Genoa - Ronald James Scott, 79, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 21, 1940 and moved to Sandusky, Ohio in 1948. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1958, attended the Air Force Academy and started his career at NASA PlumbBrook Station. Following that Ronald was a Manager of Chemistry and Radiation Protection at David-Besse Nuclear Power Station for 25 years before retiring in 2001.

His favorite activity was golfing and traveling. He played golf almost daily at the Oak Harbor Golf Club until his health prevented him from participating. Ron had three holes-in-one.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 32 years, June; son, Jim (Gloria); sister, Nancy Benko; and brother-in-law, Bernard Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. & Mary (Dwelle) Scott; sister, Susan Reed; and brother-in-law, Steve Benko.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019. at the St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington Street, Genoa, 43430, where the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now